WHO: Pedernales Cellars, the Stonewall, TX, winery specializing in 100% Texas-grown Spanish and Rhone style wines. Owned by the Kuhlkens, a sixth-generation Texas family who has been sustainably producing Texas Grapes since 1995, the winery is located on 145 acres of oak-shaded land on Route 290, Texas Hill Country’s renowned wine road. #SeriouslyTexasWine

WHAT: Special Fall Programming and Events

WHERE: Pedernales Cellars (off-site venues noted where applicable)

2916 Upper Albert Road

Stonewall, TX 78671

WHAT/WHEN:

Sat. Oct. 14: Annular Solar Eclipse Viewing Party, 12 – 4 pm at Pedernales Cellars Experience North America’s next annular solar eclipse, when the apparent size of the Moon’s disk is slightly smaller than the apparent size of the Sun’s disk. The winery offers an amazing vantage point for the sun’s remaining brilliant ring – the “ring of fire.” Eclipse Glasses will be provided. Live music by Dan Guevara will be performed after the event. Patio and lawn seating available on a first come, first serve basis. Reservations required for tastings. Reserve seats here or email tastingroom@pedernalescellars.com.

Fri. Oct. 27: Stonewall Glögg Wine Release at Pedernales Cellars Tasting Room Named “Christmas in a bottle” and “The Pumpkin Spice Latte of Wine,” Stonewall Glögg is a Swedish-style spiced wine, fortified with aged brandy and infused with organic spices including nutmeg, clove, and cardamon that pairs well pumpkin pie and holiday cookies.

Sat. Oct. 28: Fall Feast Vintners Dinner, 5 – 8 pm at Pedernales Cellars Pedernales Cellars annual Fall Feast Vintners Dinner where guests can expect to enjoy a multi-course dinner with pairings from the winery’s library. Details to come.

SATURDAYS Live Music every Saturday from 1-5 p.m. (Reserve seats here or email the tasting room)

Oct. 7 The Bruce Smith Band

Oct. 14 Dan Guevara

Oct. 21 Royce Reed

Oct.28 Jake Martin

About Pedernales Cellars: Seriously. Texas wine. Pedernales Cellars is dedicated to the creation of world-class wines using ecologically sound practices, with a focus on grape varieties that can be grown with exceptional quality in the Texas Hill Country. The winery is located in Stonewall, Texas, overlooking the Pedernales River valley in the heart of the picturesque Texas Hill Country on the 290 Wine Road, a must-visit destination for wine aficionados. Pedernales Cellars sources its grapes from vineyards in the Texas Hill Country and Texas High Plains – most importantly from the original estate vineyard started by the Kuhlken family in the 1990s, where the story of turning Texas grapes into praiseworthy wines began. Just fifteen minutes east of Fredericksburg, the winery is also a pleasant drive from both Austin and San Antonio.

For more information, visit the website at www.pedernalescellars.com or follow on Instagram and Facebook at @pedernalescellars and tag #SeriouslyTexasWine.