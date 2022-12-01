Join Austin Sister Cities International ASCI on Saturday, December 3 from 1pm – 4pm at Austin Central Library, Austin Public Library (710 W Cesar Chavez) for the Annual Passport to the World International Family-Friendly Festival and the return to this multicultural celebration in person!

Enjoy an afternoon of FREE programming exploring Austin’s rich international community through live performances, interactive games and crafts, and much more!

Learn about all of Austin’s incredible Sister Cities with fun, hands on booths and activities by our sister cities; performances by Austin Taiko, Taiwan Yo-Yo Band, Austin Pune Diversity Band, Mbasie Progressive Union Nigerian Dance Group, McNeil High School Lovers of K-Pop Dance, Austin Koblenz Mannerballet; and a virtual signing of our newest friendship cities!

Austin Public Library will also have their Eat the World: Cooking Demonstration, Mexican Food in the Demonstration Area from 2pm – 3:15pm. The cooking demo requires a separate RSVP here.

A ticketed VIP Reception will be held immediately following the festival from 4pm – 6pm at the Austin Public Library Cookbook Cafe. Committee Members, Mayor, Council Members, Business and Community Leaders, and anyone interested in supporting citizen diplomacy; educational, cultural, and economic benefits; and cultivating global relationships in Austin and across the world are invited to attend. The VIP reception is a paid fundraiser for ASCI. RSVP for Tickets at www.austinsistercities.com.

About Austin Sister Cities: ASCI’s mission is to cultivate global relationships with Austin’s sister cities that engage our communities in citizen diplomacy while offering educational, cultural and economic benefits to all – one individual, one community at a time. ASCI manages the Sister Cities programs for the City of Austin and supports a variety of programs including the annual Passport to the World Festival showcasing Austin’s 14 Sister Cities. Learn more at https://austinsistercities.com/