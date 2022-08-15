The Oita Japan Festival #OitaATX is Saturday, August 20 at the Asian American Resource Center, 8401 Cameron Rd., Austin, TX 78754.

Doors open and a Silent Auction and Raffle begins at 11 a.m. Performances are 12-4 p.m.

Susan Hammons, a board member of the Austin-Oita Sister City Committee, let viewers know about the Oita Japan Festival #OitaATX at the Asian American Resource Center on Aug. 20, and Sky · Citizen, who performs contemporary Japanese music – mostly J-Rock, J-Pop, or songs from anime series or movies, spoke about the event and previewed a new song as well.

Sponsor of the festival, the Austin-Oita Sister City Committee was established in 1990 to build sister city bridges between the citizens of Oita, Japan and Austin, Texas. Oita is among 14 Austin Sister Cities under the umbrella of Austin Sister Cities International.

The family-friendly event will feature Japanese food and drink, kids’ activities, cultural education and more. The celebration will include music, including JPOP, Japanese drumming, sumo, kendo martial arts, a tea ceremony, a sushi making demonstration, a doing business in Japan seminar, a talk on Japanese gardening, and an artisan and festival marketplace.

Tickets can be purchased at https://www.AustinOita.org/festival-tickets