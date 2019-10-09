Annual Fundraiser Wants You To Attend To Show Your Best Inside & Out

Glitz, glamour, and a little bit of good – Tom Pettit, Senior Managing Director of Accenture sat down with Rosie to discuss the upcoming Black and White Ball. Accenture received this year’s “Generosity of Spirit” award. The Texas Advocacy Project provides free legal services for domestic violence and domestic violence and sexual assault across the state. The 13th Annual Black and White Ball is their largest fundraiser of the year. The highlight of the program is when the Courage Award honoree speaks: this is a former client who has demonstrated the courage to leave their abuser and create a healthy and secure life, with TAP by their side.

The 13th Annual Black and White Ball benefiting the Texas Advocacy Project takes place Saturday, October 26th at the JW Marriott. For more information on the Texas Advocacy Project, visit them online at www.texasadvocacyproject.org.

Sponsored by Black and White Ball benefiting Texas Advocacy Project. Opinions expressed by the guest(s) on this program are solely those of the guest(s) and are not endorsed by this television station.