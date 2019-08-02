Anna & Elsa IN STUDIO!

We are promoting our current production Frozen Jr. We’ll have 1-2 full costumed actors on set. From there, we can either play a game with the hosts or interview as Frozen characters. There’s also an option to do songs from the show.

How MAD Productions gives back to the community- An important component of our new nonprofit is to build a stronger community. During our inaugural year, we have already hosted three MADgivesback campaigns!

One included a dress drive for RRISD. We collected over 100 dress donations for CD Fulkes Middle School’s end of year ceremony. We’re ecstatic that 100 young ladies were able to go to their end of middle school awards ceremony in style!

We visited several local preschools in our area this summer for a Frozen character storytime and singalong.

MAD Productions also works with Title One schools to provide free tickets to students and discounted tickets to their family members .

Straight off their win of “Best of Round Rock”, MAD Productions brings you a big chill with their newest production, Frozen Jr! With over 30 Central Texas student actors, a magical large scale set and elaborate costumes are sure to delight even the smallest of our fans! Come join MAD for a full spectacular production of Frozen Jr! Show runs July 25-27, 2019 and August 1-3, 2019. All shows run from 7:30pm – 9:00pm. Buy online at www.madproductionsrr.com.