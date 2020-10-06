Animal Planet’s Beloved Dr. Jeff Young is Back for an All-New Season

Viewers adore Dr. Jeff, and his four-legged patients. Denver’s most passionate veterinarian, Dr. Jeff Young, is returning for an all-new season of Dr. Jeff: Rocky Mountain Vet. During the COVID-19 pandemic, Dr. Jeff has seen more emergency cases come in and is working with his team around the clock to keep his doors open and treat every animal, no matter the cost.

After 30 years in his field, Dr. Jeff still hasn’t seen it all – with the clinic’s continuous flow of mysterious pet ailments, severe injuries and accidents, every day brings a fresh and exciting challenge. Dr. Jeff’s remarkable work ethic and engagement with his community is clear in his passion for keeping all pets healthy, including his support of the spay and neuter process, which is the cornerstone of his business. Dr. Jeff and his team carry on doing all they can to help every animal in need so they can enjoy a long, happy life beside their owners.

Stories this season include Dr. Jeff and the team providing free care to a group of loveable Fainting Goats destined to become therapy animals; becoming a dog’s last hope after he jumps from a moving car on the highway; and coming to the aid of pet owners in a remote jungle village in Panama with a free spay and neuter clinic. Later this season, Dr. Jeff looks back on his 30-year ride as a vet, and the challenging decision to set up a low-cost, high-volume veterinary practice, where no two days are the same, and a sudden emergency can push the team to its limits.

For more information visit AnimalPlanet.com.

Sponsored by PremiereTV. Opinions expressed by the guest(s) on this program are solely those of the guest(s) and are not endorsed by this television station.