Andy Roddick Schools Us On His Foundation’s Summer Program

Steph recently sat down with former tennis star Andy Roddick who’s foundation is helping out over 6,000 local kids in need this summer.

On average, students are less active, less productive, and lose at least two months of academic skills during the “summer slide.” That’s why at the Andy Roddick Foundation, they believe that learning goes beyond the classroom.

The afterschool and summer programs encourage students to aim high and dream big. Because this summer is the perfect time for students to explore their curiosities and ignite their passions.

In addition to summer prodgrams the Andy Roddick Foundation also provides year round support, funding and activities for children in need.

For more information on the Andy Roddick Foundation or to make a donation, volunteer or purchase tickets to the upcoming Gala happening November 17, 2019 you can go to Arfoundation.org.