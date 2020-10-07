Andy Roddick And Brooklyn Decker Join Studio 512 To Invite Viewers To Their Upcoming Virtual Event For A Great Cause

Andy Roddick and Brooklyn Decker join Studio 512 to share the details of their upcoming Andy Roddick Foundation Virtual Event, “No Love: A Roast of Andy Roddick”

Andy Roddick along with Host, Brooklyn Decker, Andy Roddick Foundation (ARF) Chair, Adria Sheth, joined by special friends and celebrity guests, including:

Radio and television host Bobby Bones

Actor, comedian, writer and producer Nick Kroll

NFL Champion and MVP quarterback Peyton Manning

Actress, singer and songwriter Mandy Moore

Entrepreneur Kendra Scott

Actress and cookbook author Tiffani Thiessen

Host Brooklyn Decker and ARF Chair Adria Sheth will be joined by our fun-loving community of philanthropists, businesses, celebrity guests and fans for a virtual roast of Andy Roddick, to raise funds for his eponymous foundation. Our primary concern is the health and safety of the ARF Family and our community of supporters, therefore this year, in place of the annual gala, ARF will be the beneficiary of the virtual roast of Andy Roddick. Fundraising is essential to the Foundation’s work in the community in order to expand opportunities for young people to learn, thrive and succeed. Because these students and families were hit the hardest by COVID-19 as well as ongoing racial injustices¸ The Foundation’s work has never been more important.

WHEN/WHERE: LIVE STREAMING Sunday, October 11th, 2020 at 7 P.M. CT

HOW: Individual tickets to livestream the roast will be available for $25 from www.noloveandyroddick.org. Virtual tables that include access for 10 guests to an exclusive silent auction as well as, for those based in the Austin area, a party pack with specialty cocktails, a delicious dinner from McGuire Moorman Hospitality, wine, and awesome party swag delivered to 10 guests (delivery to one home or up to five homes, per Austin Public Health guidelines at time of event). For more information on virtual tables and amenities, please click here. Sponsorship opportunities are also still available, for more information on those, please click here.