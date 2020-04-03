Andra Liemandt Of “The Kindness Campaign” Offers Helpful Tools And Tips During Difficult Times

Andra Liemandt of “The Kindness Campaign” joined Steph to share some useful tools and tips for families during these difficult times.

Morning Meet-Ups and StoryTime: Monday, Wednesday, Friday at 10am. This is a cheerful check-in about feelings and emotions, followed by a storytime. Tune in! It’s at our Instagram, @tkckindness. Create your schedule, embrace your ritual. If you haven’t already, map out a daily schedule for you and your family. This will help keep the day structured, which is so important right now. Also, embrace your NEW rituals! What positive new things are coming out of this time? For example: My husband and I have started going on walks for lunch, and I love it. Exercise. Keep your body moving and endorphins flowing. Whether it’s walks outside or in-home yoga, just make an exercise plan and incorporate it into your schedule. My friends and I recently ran an Instagram challenge: squats with our children on our backs. 🙂 Pretty amazing leg workout! Have a daily check-in. Yes, we’re all at home, but it’s still vital to keep the emotional channels open, and to let each other feel seen and heard. My check-in with my daughters happens every night before bed. Pick your daily check-in time with your family, and stick to it.

Finally–

Visit TKCkindness.org and bookmark it, sign up for our newsletter. Very exciting: TKC Online is on the way and launching SOON. We’ll have a full suite of emotional health tools that you and your family can access for free!