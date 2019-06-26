Andiamo Ristorante Featuring Lobster Linguini

Locally sourced pasta, salads, fish & meat dishes paired with Italian wines in neighborhood setting in North Austin.

From the breads, to the pasta and even the desserts, everything that graces the Andiamo menu is handmade and chef crafted to ensure only the finest Italian dining experience.

It was not the food business that brought Owner, Daniela Marcone came to Austin from her native Naples, Italy with a medical visa, but with her expertise of Italian food and her flair for hospitality, Marcone quickly found a home at Andiamo Ristorante,

Join Professional Sommelier Pier Manna on discover Foods, Wines and culture of Italy at the monthly wine dinners. (Monthly wine dinners:occur the last Tuesday of every month).

woman-operated resturaunt that has been around since 2004 is here after the break.

For fine authentic Italian dining, you can visit Andianmo at the , or give them a call at 512- 719- 3377 for more information. Andiamo Ristorante, Owner Daniela Marcone

the North Austin eatery known for its authentic Italian cuisine.