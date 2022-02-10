‘And Just Like That!’ Share The Love Gala Returns To Fairmont Austin On March 26

Amanda Bonilla, a board member of Manos de Cristo, joined Studio 512 Co-Host Rosie Newberry to talk about Manos de Cristo and how the Share The Love Gala is back this year to help support their cause.

The 2022 Share the Love Gala takes place at Fairmont Austin on Saturday, March 26, and benefits Manos de Cristo.

Manos de Cristo promotes healing, educating & caring for our Central Texas community. They do this by raising money for basic needs of food, clothing, essential oral care, and furthering education.

Bonilla discussed the special commercial that will debut during the big game on Feb. 13, the services Manos de Cristo provides, what to expect at the 2022 Share the Love Gala and how you can attend.

To learn more about Manos De Cristo and donate, go to ManosDeCristo.org. You can also purchase tickets for the event and become a sponsor at ShareTheLoveGala.com.

