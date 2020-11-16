Analyze Your DNA With GeneSight

The GeneSight test analyzes clinically important genetic variations in your DNA. The results of the test can inform your doctor about genes that may impact how you metabolize or respond to certain medications used to treat depression, anxiety or other mental health conditions.

Are depression and anxiety a problem in Texas?

At the end of September 2020, CDC data show that nearly 40% of Texans were reporting symptoms of depression or anxiety. Symptoms of depression can include a persistent feeling of sadness for longer than 2 weeks, a lack of interest in regular activities, exhaustion, sleep or eating issues. Symptoms of anxiety could include feeling nervous, having a sense of impending danger, increased heart rate, breathing rapidly, sweating, trembling and other symptoms. Depression, anxiety and other mental health conditions can and should be treated.

What is the challenge in treating mental health conditions?

Many people who suffer from depression and anxiety can struggle with finding medication that alleviates their symptoms without causing debilitating side effects. When a patient fails a medication, the clinician may try different medication dosages, change medications or add another medication to what the patient is already taking. This trial-and-error process is frustrating, time consuming and a waste of money for many patients. The GeneSight test analyzes a patient’s DNA, which may inform doctor’s treatment decisions and may help avoid medication trial and error. The GeneSight report provides doctors with information about potential gene-drug interactions. For example, if your genetics cause your body to break down an antidepressant at a faster than normal rate, you may not have enough medication in your body which may be ineffective for treatment. However, if your genetics cause your body to break down an antidepressant at a slower than normal rate, you may have too much medication in your body which may lead to side effects.



How can our viewers find or take the GeneSight test?

The GeneSight test must be ordered by a doctor, psychiatrist or nurse practitioner – someone who can prescribe medications. The GeneSight test can be administered in a healthcare providers’ office or ordered by a doctor and sent to a patient’s home. A number of healthcare providers in the Austin area offer the GeneSight test – you can find one near you by visiting the “Find a Provider” portal on our website (genesight.com) or ask your doctor about the test. More than 1 million patients have taken the GeneSight test.

