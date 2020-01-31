Have you been looking for a spot to go and have a drink, get a bite to eat and maybe….play some board games? Mike Garvin of Emerald Tavern stopped by this morning to show us how to make “Dublin Thighs” and to tell us about their unique cafe.
Emerald Taven Games and Cafe is located off at 9012 Research Boulevard, Suite C1.. For more informaton you can call 512-994-4649 or visit them online at www.EmeraldTavernAndGames.com .
An Irish Themed Chicken Dish From A Emerald Tavern
Have you been looking for a spot to go and have a drink, get a bite to eat and maybe….play some board games? Mike Garvin of Emerald Tavern stopped by this morning to show us how to make “Dublin Thighs” and to tell us about their unique cafe.