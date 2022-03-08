An Evening With Steven Curtis Chapman Tour Comes Through Austin March 19

Steven Curtis Chapman, a five-time Grammy® Award-winning artist, joined Studio 512 Co-Host Stephanie Gilbert to talk about his tour.

The singer/songwriter had an incredible 49 number one radio hits throughout his career, and he is coming to Austin on March 19.

What can the fans expect during the evening?

“This is a special night of me getting to play my hits throughout my career and getting to share some stories behind these songs.”

Chapman discussed what it felt to get to do this after so many years into his career and who he’ll share the stage with, including all the instruments involved.

Learn more and get your tickets to “An Evening with Steven Curtis Chapman” on March 19 at AwakeningEvents.com/SCC. His show in Austin is at LifeAustin Southwest starting at 7 p.m. Early entry doors open at 5:30 p.m. and general admission doors open at 6:15 p.m.

