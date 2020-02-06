An Easy, Veggie Forward Recipe With Texas Farmers Market

Chef Monique Santua with Texas Farmers Market stopped by with a heart-healthy recipe.

Roasted Romanesco With Raisin Pesto:

1 head Romanesco cauliflower, cut into florets

1/4 tsp red pepper flakes

1/4 tsp turmeric

1 bunch parsley

2 bunches mint

1/4 c golden raisins

1/2 c olive oil, separated

1/2 c toasted pecans

Preheat oven to 450. Toss the Romanesco florets with red pepper flakes turmeric, salt and 2 tablespoons of olive oil. Place on a parchment lined baking sheet and roast for 15 minutes or until Romanesco is tender and has some color. Meanwhile, in a food processor, combine raisins, mint, parsley, remaining oil and salt. Toss roasted romanesco with the raisin pesto and pecans and enjoy!

Texas Farmers Market Lakeline is open every Saturday from 9 am – 1 pm. For more information visit them online at www.TexasFarmersMarket.org