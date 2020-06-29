An Austinite’s Guide To The City With Raquel Greer Gordian

Personal stylist Raquel Greer Gordian does more than make her clients look fabulous: she also has a wealth of information about the city she was raised in! Rosie and Steph asked about some of her favorite things, including:

Her favorite fancy meal: Lonesome Dove Austin and Uchi

Her favorite affordable meal: Sandy’s Hamburgers

Her favorite indulgent food, chicken wings: Soursop food truck @ St. Elmo Brewing

Her favorite area to shop/eat/hang: South Congress, where she stops by Sunroom, Madewell, Tecovas, Tesoros Trading, and open-air markets

Her favorite activity when people come to visit: Vista Brewing in Driftwood, followed by Salt Lick in Buda, followed by Broken Spoke on South Lamar

Is this extra time at home making you realize what you have — and what you don’t — in your closet? Raquel offers virtual shopping, and she’s offering new options for virtual styling. too. Follow her blog and learn more about her services at www.greerimageconsulting.com.

Sponsored by Greer Image Consulting. Opinions expressed by the guest(s) on this program are solely those of the guest(s) and are not endorsed by this television station.