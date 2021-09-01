An Appeal For Canned Wines With Aviary Wine & Kitchen

Alex Wheatley Bell, Beverage Director of Aviary Wine & Kitchen, stumped for canned wines with Studio 512, and explained why they might be a better quality than you think. Aviary delved into cans in 2020 when the only way to get together was outdoors…and that often means glass bottles couldn’t tag along.

Good news! Canned wines are better for the environment than other processes. A good tip from Alex, though: most cans are half of a bottle of wine. Drink with caution. A light piquette-style wine is a refreshing sip for the heat of August in Texas, and it uses the solids left over from the grape pressing process to create a lower ABV than traditional wines in cans.

Aviary has launched their Wine Shop, where you can see Alex’s picks (and some funny asides) with reasonably-priced bottles of wine. They always have new ideas brewing! Aviary is also doing an entire menu reboot in August, and they are launching a 3- or 6-bottle monthly wine club subscription in September. Learn more about all their offerings on their website.