An 11-Year- Old Is Working To End Hunger In Central Texas

At the age of 5, Gracie Garbade randomly asked her mom if she could go door to door collecting food for the homeless. She got the idea after always seeing them under the bridge and without any food to eat.

As a family, the Garbade’s came up with a plan to collect canned goods from family and friends and donate it to their local food pantry. That first year, Gracie collected 100 lbs of food and each year, her collections and donations grow. Gracie would host food drives and lemonade stands in her neighborhood to get donations and speak to all the students at her elementary school educating and encouraging them to donate and help feed the community.

After a few years, the family created social media pages for Gracie and last year, Gracie’s Canned Goods became an official 501c3 nonprofit organization. In addition to collecting canned food, the 11-year-old is now able to raise monetary donations which help the food banks tremendously.

During this pandemic, Gracie has done all her fundraising online. Within the past month, she has sent checks to Hill Country Community Ministries-our local food pantry , Hope Austin, and the Backpack Coalition. She chose Hope Austin and the Backpack Coalition because she wanted to make sure her fellow Round Rock ISD students were fed while not being in school all these weeks. She raised a total of $4,000 for these 3 charities, and now is collecting for the Central Texas Food Bank and plans to send them a check too!

Gracie is a very busy 5th grader at Patsy Sommer Elementary School. She plays soccer and basketball and is an anchor on her school news and also attends safety patrol every morning, helping get all the students during drop-off.

Her mom says she always has such a caring and concerned heart for others and absolutely loves helping people.

Since quarantine, Gracie is keeping busy with her home school work, likes to take bike rides, and has become quite the fisherwomen! Apparently, she catches more fish than her Dad– you go girl!

You can follow Gracie’s journey on Facebook @GraciesCannedGoods, Instagram @Gracies_Canned_Goods and Twitter @GraciesCanGoods

Help Gracie in her fight against hunger! Donations can be sent to www.paypal.me/graciescannedgoods or Venmo @GraciesCannedGoods

For more information go to www.GraciesFoodDrive.Wordpress.com