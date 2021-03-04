Amplify Austin Day 2021

The ninth annual Amplify Austin Day, a 24-hour community-wide day of online giving organized by local nonprofit I Live Here I Give Here (ILHIGH), is set to kick-off today at 6 pm and will continue through Friday, March 5 until 6 pm. Early giving for Amplify Austin Day is now open at AmplifyATX.org with the goal to double the participation from prior years to 60,000 unique individual donors while raising critical funds for the 675+ participating Central Texas nonprofits.

As the region’s biggest day of giving, it connects the community with hundreds of nonprofits over the course of 24 hours to raise funds critical to sustaining and growing a vibrant nonprofit sector as well as aid in the path to recovery from the recent catastrophic events. In addition to providing the online giving platform, ILHIGH raised more than $375,000 in total matching gifts and prizes available to participating nonprofits to incentivize their campaigns. As part of this effort, on February 19, as Central Texas began to thaw out from the historic winter storm, ILHIGH created a matching gift Amplify Disaster Relief Fund specifically designated for organizations on the frontlines whose missions fall into at least one of the following cause categories: Disaster Relief & Emergency Response, Basic Needs, Human Services, and Housing, Shelter & Homelessness. To date, the Disaster Relief Fund has raised more than $89,000, and donations will continue to be added throughout the Amplify campaign. The match potential for our 675+ participating organizations is more than $1.2 million, which brings our total impact to date to $1.575 million before adding in 2021 Amplify Austin Day results. Over the past eight years, the event has raised more than $69 million collectively for hundreds of Central Texas nonprofits, including $12.3 million in 2020 for more than 760 nonprofit organizations across seven Central Texas counties, including Travis, Hays, Williamson, Burnet, Bastrop, Caldwell, and Blanco.

The first-ever Amplify LIVE, produced in partnership with C3 Presents, will air March 4-5, 2021, on AmplifyATX.org. Primetime hours for this round-the-clock livestream are 6-7 pm on Thursday, March 4, and 8:30-9:30 am, and 5:30-6:30 pm on Friday, March 5. The livestream will feature the local nonprofit community, Amplify Austin Day’s leading sponsors, Central Texans who inspire generosity, celebrity guests, businesses, and media leaders, as well as music performances filmed at Grammy Award-winning Adrian Quesada’s Electric Deluxe Recorders Studio in East Austin.

B.I.G. Love Cancer Care is part of Amply Austin again this year and UPS is matching donations up to $5,000!

The hematology and oncology kids and families served by B.I.G. Love Cancer Care are some of the most vulnerable and high-risk in our communities. They absolutely cannot leave the hospitals or their homes during Covid-19. B.I.G. Love has stepped into this challenge, but they need your help!

During 2020, B.I.G. Love has been working closely with Dell Children’s Medical Center (DCMC, Austin), Texas Children’s Hospital (TCH, Houston, Woodlands, Katy), MD Anderson Children’s Cancer Hospital (MDA), and Methodist Children’s Hospital (MCH, San Antonio) on how to best serve cancer kids and their families during Covid-19.

Since March 15, BIG Love has been able to provide:

380 families with groceries ($150-$250 each) delivered to their homes

2334 hot meals delivered to homes and hospitals

1113 Gift cards ($25/each – UberEats, Google Play, iTunes, HEB)

Multiple rent payments, car payments and gas cards

How to Give: https://www.amplifyatx.org/organizations/big-love-cancer-care

Check out the full schedule and learn how you can make an impact at AmplifyATX.org

I Live Here I Give Here’s mission is to make Central Texas the most generous community in the nation. Programs like Amplify Austin Day, See Us Give (formerly See Jane Give and Give Back Jack), Giving Tuesday, Board Internship Program, and the I Live Here I Give Here Awards are designed to help locals find the issues they care about and take action to be part of the solution. By inspiring new and young givers, volunteers, and activists to make an impact on the community where they live, I Live Here I Give Here is ensuring that philanthropy in Central Texas grows and lives on for decades to come. For more information, visit ILiveHereIGiveHere.org.