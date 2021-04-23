America’s Guru of Green Living & Former Host of Planet Green Networks WA$TED! Explains the Importance of Recycling & Earth Day

Earth Day 2021 may get more attention and be a bigger issue for people than at any time in recent history.

Each day we see extreme weather events; and there are more heated discussions about the environment, as we continue to set records every year for the hottest year in history.

The first Earth Day was 51 years ago, and now it’s a global event that involves more than a billion people.

On April 16, (in time for Earth Day on April 22) actress, writer and activist Annabelle Gurwitch shares important information about environmentally-friendly products that are just hitting the market. As the former host of Planet Green’s original series, WA$TED!, a unique show in which she would go through someone’s trash and show all of the waste and potential for recycling, Annabelle hopes to inspire occasional recyclers to become “everyday” recyclers.

