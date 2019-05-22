America’s favorite Boating Country Club® is in Austin!

We went on location to Nautical Boat Club – Lakeway. Austin’s First and Only – Boating Country Club®! The Boat Club has three locations across Lake Austin and Lake Travis that offer Unlimited Hassle Free Boating, that’s 1/3 The Cost of Owning a Boat. From Luxury Tri-Toons and Sport Boats to Tournament Wake Boats, Nautical Boat Club has a boat for every occasion. With Unlimited Boating members can enjoy a Pontoon Picnic on a Tuesday and practice Wake Surfing on Saturday. Customized Boating Instructions and Free Water Toys are always included so members can have a safe and fun outing on the water. If you want to do something different and beat the summer heat while exploring Austin’s Lakes, join the Nautical Boat Club! See How It Works or Get Started Today at NauticalBoatClub.com.

Sponsored by Nautical Boat Club. Opinions expressed by guests on this program are solely those of the guest(s) and are not endorsed by this television station.