Heart-stopping athleticism and jaw-dropping stunts are all happening tonight at 7 p.m. CT on KXAN during the 15th season premiere of American Ninja Warrior.

Matt Iseman, Zuri Hall, and Akbar Gbajabiamila joined Studio 512 Host Rosie Newberry to tell us more.

All three discussed what viewers can expect this season, including the introduction of head-to-head runoff races and a taller Warped Wall. They shared a favorite behind-the-scenes moment, advice for aspiring ninjas, and more.

You can catch the two-hour premiere of the 15th season of American Ninja Warrior tonight right here on KXAN. Learn more at NBC.com/American-Ninja-Warrior.

More about the hosts

“Akbar Gbajabiamila reigns supreme as host on NBC’s four-time Emmy-nominated, heart-racing obstacle course competition series ‘American Ninja Warrior.’ The former NFL player also joined CBS’ hit show ‘The Talk’ this past September. His critically acclaimed debut book, ‘Everyone Can Be a Ninja: Find Your Inner Warrior and Achieve Your Dreams,’ aims to encourage readers to never give up, no matter the obstacle.”

“Matt Iseman is the host of NBC’s three-time Emmy Award-nominated hit competition series ‘American Ninja Warrior.’ Iseman is a Daytime Emmy Award-winning host and stand-up comedian. He and ‘ANW’ co-host Akbar Gbajabiamila hosted the 2017 and 2018 Macy’s 4th of July Fireworks Spectacular, which aired on NBC.”

“Zuri Hall is an Emmy Award-winning host, currently serving as a sideline reporter for NBC’s hit obstacle course series ‘American Ninja Warrior.’ In addition to her work on ‘ANW,’ she’s a correspondent for ‘Access Hollywood’ and was previously a correspondent on ‘E! News.’

This segment is paid for by NBCUniversal and is intended as an advertisement. Opinions expressed by the guest(s) on this program are solely those of the guest(s) and are not endorsed by this television station.