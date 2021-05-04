American Heart Association’s Heart Ball Goes Virtual During COVID-19 Pandemic

Jim Kohloff, Heart Ball of Austin co-chair & regional vice president at Texas Mutual Insurance Company, spoke with Studio 512 Co-Host Rosie Newberry about the 24th Annual Heart Ball of Austin, presented by St. David’s HealthCare.

The Heart Ball of Austin is keeping the heart of Austin strong with its upcoming digital celebration on Thursday, May 6. The event and year-round campaign are co-chaired by Kohloff and Greg Euston, Vice President at JE Dunn Construction. Hundreds of community members, medical professionals and corporate leaders are expected to attend the live virtual event from living rooms all over Austin to support and celebrate the heart-healthy organization’s mission.

Can you share why Texas Mutual is continuing to support such an important cause?

We now know that those who are fighting heart disease and stroke are more susceptible to coronavirus and more likely to develop severe symptoms. This means the mission of the American Heart Association is more critical than ever before, and each of us has an important role to play in keeping our community healthy. And, at Texas Mutual, taking care of people is at the heart of what we do, from our customers to our communities. So supporting, the AHA’s mission of a world of longer, healthier lives is a natural fit for our organization and culture.

How can we attend the virtual gala and what should we expect?

The Digital Celebration is Thursday, May 6 at 7 p.m. It will be a great time to wind down from work with the family to support an important cause. Guests will have the chance to bid on exclusive silent and live auction items, including luxury travel packages and once-in-a-lifetime experiences. It’s going to be a fun, meaningful night and I can’t wait to see what kind of impact we can make for the city of Austin. Visit EVENT.GIVES/ATXHEARTBALL to register and for more information. We look forward to seeing everyone virtually!

