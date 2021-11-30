American Heart Association Expands ‘Vestido Rojo’ To A Year-Round Program, Further Helping Latina Community In Austin

The American Heart Association’s “Vestido Rojo” expands to a year-round program. Vestido Rojo is a staple event for the Latina community in Austin, impacting hundreds of women every year — empowering them to take even greater control of their health.

Catalina Berry, community impact director with Austin American Heart Association, joined Studio 512 Co-Host Stephanie Gilbert to tell us more.

Can you tell us a little about Vestido Rojo — the American Heart Association’s premier event just for Hispanic Women?

“Vestido Rojo was created as a companion program to the Go Red for Women® movement nearly a decade ago to reach women in the Hispanic community in San Antonio, Texas who were at risk for heart disease and stroke. The program has since expanded to several states across the U.S. and the Austin-based program is the first to expand to this new format. The program has transitioned from an annual event to a year-round program, now called Vestido Rojo. The Series will inspire, educate, and empower women to take control of their health, and their family’s health through a series of focused educational opportunities for the Latina community. The expansion is made possible through Ascension Seton.”

Why is it so important for women to get involved with this program?

“One in three. That’s the price women pay for cardiovascular disease. While most cardiac events can be prevented, cardiovascular diseases continue to be a woman’s greatest health threat, claiming the lives of one in three women. That’s a third of our mothers, sisters, and friends.”

“Heart disease develops more than 10 years earlier in Latinas than women from any other ethnic background. In fact, awareness of heart disease in Hispanic women remains low at just 29%.”

“As women, we wear many hats in our families, and we love it, but it is critical that we take care of ourselves first. This means knowing your blood pressure and blood sugar numbers, maintaining a healthy weight, and avoiding foods that can negatively affect your health. I encourage my fellow Latinas to join this program. It’s a great way to stay connected, too.”

What can attendees expect? Tell us a little bit about how this program will work and where can we register and find more information?

“We will be talking about the issues that affect us the most and the issues we tend to not talk about like mental health and setting accountable health goals. We will also have screenings throughout the year to make sure we know our numbers are and learn how to take control of them.”

“We are encouraging every mother, sister, aunt, grandmother, and those that love them to register for this one-of-a-kind experience. Follow us on social media @AmericanHeartTX or visit our website, AustinVestidoRojo.Heart.org. It takes only three minutes to register for this free program.”

