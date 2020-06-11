Amenities Exclusive Sneak Peak at The Independent

If you’ve visited downtown Austin you’ve probably seen what folks affectionately call “The Jenga Building.” That 58 story building is The Independent, the tallest residential tower West of the Mississippi. Kevin Burns of Urbanspace Real Estate + Interiors talked to us this morning about some of the amenities that The Independent offers.

Before we talk about The Independent why don’t you walk us through what Urbanspace Real Estate + Interiors is all about!

We are very unique that we are both a real estate broker and a furniture and interior design studio. We help our customers from the time they find their residence to designing and moving into their new homes. We also are just about to move into the bottom floor of The Independent.

Can you tell us a little about The Independent?

We have 363 residences in our tower and are located just a couple of blocks from the Whole Foods downtown and two blocks from the Moody Theater. We’re right off of Shoal Creek Trail and we’re adjacent to Lady Bird Lake. It really is the center of downtown living.

Let’s talk about the demand for condo living in Austin.

There are over 300,000 new residents living in Austin Texas while we only have 800 new homes in downtown. Here at The Independent we only have 4 residences left so demand is high..

Tell us about the incredible amenities that The Independent offers.

Well first off you can’t beat our views that we have from our 34th floor amenity deck. We have a club room, a dining room, a board room, a theater, a yoga studio and a fitness facility that wraps around the entire west side of the building. On our 9th floor we offer even more things including a heated pool with an outdoor covered terrace, barbecue pits, dog owners lounge, dog spa, dog run, a club room with a pool table, a playground and a kids activity room.

For more information visit the Independent’s website or call (512) 645-1245.

