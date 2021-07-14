AMD Holds Team Donation Drive To Support Family Eldercare Summer Fan Drive

Anne Fertitta, senior manager of global community affairs at AMD, Inc., sat down with Studio 512 Co-Host Stephanie Gilbert to talk about her company and its involvement with Family Eldercare’s Summer Fan Drive in Austin.

“For more than 50 years, AMD has driven innovation in high-performance computing, graphics and visualization technologies ― the building blocks for gaming, immersive platforms, and the data center,” the company stated.

“Hundreds of millions of consumers, leading Fortune 500 businesses and cutting-edge scientific research facilities around the world rely on AMD technology daily to improve how they live, work and play. AMD employees around the world are focused on building great products that push the boundaries of what is possible.”

Committed to serving communities

“Not only is AMD and its employees focused on building great products, it is also committed to serving the communities where its employees live and work through philanthropic nonprofit grants and employee volunteerism. AMD has been part of the Austin community since 1979, and one of its philanthropic priority areas is helping to ensure the community’s basic needs are met,” the company stated.

“For more than 30 years Family Eldercare has provided fans and outreach to Central Texas’ most vulnerable populations through their Summer Fan Drive. Since 1998, AMD and its employees have responded to this urgent call to action by donating thousands of volunteer hours and $315,000 in grant and team fundraising.”

“While people continue to struggle with the long-term effects caused by the pandemic—job loss, economic instability, isolation—and the aftermath of this year’s devastating and historic winter storm, many people in the community continue to find themselves in need of extra help and support. When it comes between deciding to put food on the table or running the A/C, fans are an easy and economical way to help those whose budgets are already stretched thin, as well as save lives during this brutal Texas heat,” the company continued.

“AMD is once again proud to support the Summer Fan Drive and has contributed $7,500 toward this local effort to help place fans in the homes of families who desperately need them. Employees have also jumped in to help double that amount through their Team AMD donation drive running through July 31, in hopes of making sure everyone stay cool this summer.”

Visit KXAN.com/SimpleHealth to learn more about the Summer Fan Drive.

