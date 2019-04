Ambassadors Of Dance Enchanting Children Enchanted Looks for Kids prev next

We're getting enchanted today in preparation for a fun event! Here to tell us about it today is Cassandra King Polidori of Ballet Austin Guild. Ballet Austin Guild's An Afternoon of Enchantment is taking place Sunday, April 28th from 2 to 4 PM at the Line Hotel on Cesar Chavez Street. For more information, go to BalletAustinGuild.org.