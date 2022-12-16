Still looking for the perfect gifts for everyone on your list? Kelly MacNeal with TheBuzzOnGifts.com joined Studio 512 with her 2022 holiday gift guide!

Kelly’s picks:

Smart Glass Jewelry

“It can be hard to find ethical jewelry brands, which is why I’m really excited to introduce you to Smart Glass Jewelry. This woman-owned company has dedicated itself to thoughtful sourcing – basically scraps from your favorite beverage bottles are given a matte finish and turned into jewelry pieces that are perfect for gifting.”

Price : Starting at $32

: Starting at $32 Website: SmartGlassJewelry.com

Fabulyss Boutique

“Fabulyss Boutique is empowering women in style with its safety keychains. The company was created after the founder felt unsafe on her college campus. While searching for self-defense items that she could carry, she saw a need and decided to create her own self-defense keychains that included multiple self-defense tools all in on one stylish place.”

Price : $30

: $30 Website: FabulyssBoutique.com

Alicia Adams Alpaca – Field Blanket

“Introducing Alicia Adams Alpaca – where high-end fashion and home decor meet sustainability. Founders Alicia Adams and Daniel Adams moved to New York from Germany with their family to breed alpacas. This family-run retail business utilizes alpaca wool for the design and production of textiles and clothing. Alpaca wool is one of the rarest and most luxurious materials because of its natural and exclusive fibers that are undeniably warm, water-resistant, hypoallergenic, and soft like silk.”

Price : $150.00 from $495.00 (Original Price: $495.00 – Price for Viewers: $150.00!)

: $150.00 from $495.00 (Original Price: $495.00 – Price for Viewers: $150.00!) Website: AliciaAdamsAlpaca.com

Cocomii Smartphone Accessories

“Cocomii has smartphone accessories that protect your devices with style! They specialize in square shaped cases that are cute and chic. The collection ranges from timeless solid color designs to fashionable animal print styles and are available in sizes for all iPhone and Galaxy phones. You can get different colors and patterns, and at a lower price point you can mix and match with your outfits! “

Price : Starting at $11.99

: Starting at $11.99 Website: Cocomii.com

Gel Blaster – Starfire Blaster and Surge XL Day N Night Blaster

“Gel Blaster Starfire blasts eco-friendly, glow in the dark water-based Gellets which disintegrate on impact, leaving only a glowing trace behind. The water-based compound ensures a mess-free experience that will make all parents happy.

“Make sure to check out their Surge XL Day N Night, the newest addition in the Gel Blaster lineup!”

Starfire Blaster Price : $68.00 (WALMART EXCLUSIVE)

: $68.00 (WALMART EXCLUSIVE) Surge XL Day N Night Price: $98.00 (WALMART EXCLUSIVE)

$98.00 (WALMART EXCLUSIVE) Website: Walmart.com

Louloudi Skincare

“When the temperature drops, and the humidity falls, your skin cries out for hydration. Cold weather can lead to cracks in the outer layers of your skin, inflammation and a general lack of moisture. Save your skin this winter with Louloudi Skincare. The entire collection is formulated with a unique blend of herbology, chemistry and Reiki. They also donate a dollar from every purchase to plant a tree with One Tree Planted, an organization that shares our dream of a greener planet.”

Price: Starting at $7.00

Starting at $7.00 Website: LouloudiSkincare.com

Cashmere Moon

“This year, raise your go-to gift up a notch with the decadently rich, hand-crafted creations from clean body care brand Cashmere Moon. Their products provide head-to-toe hydration, something that’s especially important during these dry winter months.”

Price: Starting at $10

Starting at $10 Website: ShopCashmereMoon.com

Lilla Rose

“Lilla Rose is a great stocking stuffer for the women in your life. Whether your hair is fine, thick or even curly they offer products that will work on your hair type and length. The designs are unique, durable, and will help her create comfortable, all-day-hold hairstyles!”

Price : Starting at $15

: Starting at $15 Website: LillaRose.biz/flexiflip/sport

To learn more about all of these – and other – great gift ideas, go to TheBuzzOnGifts.com. You can also find TheBuzzOnGifts.com on Facebook and Instagram.

This segment is paid for by TheBuzzOnGifts.com and is intended as an advertisement. Opinions expressed by the guest(s) on this program are solely those of the guest(s) and are not endorsed by this television station.