Amy Hughes of Amy Catherine Designs joined Studio 512 to talk about how she got her small business started, and what inspires her messaging.

Amy has been creating custom charms and ornaments for about 20 years. Her new “Always Choose Joy” line was inspired by caring for her mother, who had dementia. This line includes jewelry, notecards, t-shirts and her specialty: photo keepsake ornaments.

Amy donated six months of her PINKBOX to Dell Children’s Hospital, which is a charm necklace craft. Her photo keepsake ornaments have been featured on The Today Show’s “Steals & Deals” in 2021.

Amy will be at the Chi Omega Christmas shopping event in Dallas in November. She is also launching a Monthly Photo Keepsake Ornament subscription this October, and you can get on the waitlist!

Learn more about everything that she has to offer by going to AmyCatherineCharms.com.