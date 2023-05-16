The popularity of soccer is on the “rise” in Austin and a new soccer team founded and led by a group of women is starting this summer. The group shares a passion for soccer and building community through sport.

Austin Rise FC Co-Founders Bethany Cyrtmus-Davaul and Amanda Lisberger, as well as Jori Short, the chief operating officer of Ally Medical, joined Studio 512 Host Rosie Newberry to tell us more.

Tell us about Austin Rise FC.

“Austin Rise FC is a soccer team founded and led by a group of women who share a passion for soccer, creating opportunities for women, and building community through sport. In July 2022, we banded together to establish a mission-driven club that focuses on cultivating a positive experience for all: players, staff, fans, and partners alike. We compete in the WPSL and our season officially starts on June 11.”

Talk about engagement in the Central Texas community.

“Ally Medical places an important emphasis on community engagement. The level of involvement in the communities in which they operate is something that impressed us. We are really looking forward to partnering in community outreach efforts all across Austin!”

So, Jori, why did Ally Medical want to get involved with Rise FC?

“Empowering women is something we absolutely believe in here at Ally Medical and we could not be more excited to help Rise FC get started in Austin. As a company that is comprised of a majority of women serving in positions from our senior leadership to our many incredible doctors and nurses, we know how important it is to lift up the women around us. We are so grateful to be supporting this fantastic group of women and can’t for the 2023 season to get started.”

Where can we go to get tickets and learn more about the club?

“You can go to our website, AustinRiseFC.com! On the website, you can buy tickets to any of our games this season, learn more about sponsorship opportunities, buy Rise FC merch, and see more ways to get involved with Rise this coming year.”

And Jori, when you aren’t at the Rise FC games, where can we find you and your colleagues at Ally Medical?

“Well, you can definitely come by and say hi at the Austin Rise FC games, we’ll have a medical tent and would love to see you anytime.”

“You can also find us at our six locations across Central Texas that are open 24/7 and are prepared to treat major and minor medical emergencies for children and adults of all ages in a safe, stress-free setting. No appointments are needed, and patients may come in anytime–day or night–with little to no wait.”

Learn more about Austin Rise and get tickets to their games at AustinRiseFC.com. The season starts June 11 with the inaugural home opener at House Park in Austin. Learn more about Ally Medical and their six Central Texas locations at AllyMedical.com.

This segment is paid for by Ally Medical Emergency Room and is intended as an advertisement. Opinions expressed by the guest(s) on this program are solely those of the guest(s) and are not endorsed by this television station.