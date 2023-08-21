Our friends at Ally Medical just keep growing and today we are at their newest location in Dripping Springs. Dr. Sims joined us to help us introduce Ally Medical to the Dripping Springs community.

Who is Ally Medical and why open a location in Dripping Springs?

Ally Medical has been operating in Central Texas for over 5 years now, providing high quality healthcare to the community. We’re owned and managed by local, board-certified physicians who are dedicated to reinventing emergency care with more caring and less waiting.

All of our staff members, from the doctors to nurses to the front desk staff, are excited to bring their years of experience to Drippings Springs. Dripping Springs is a lovely, growing community in the hill country, but we noticed a gap in emergency medical services.

When a serious medical emergency happens, you don’t want to waste time driving to the hospital in the nearest big city—you want reliable care as quickly as possible. We knew opening a location here would make a significant positive impact on the community in bringing expert healthcare to the hill country.

How are you getting involved with the community?

Ally Medical is passionate about engaging with the community in a meaningful way. Many of our new Dripping Springs employees are already living in Dripping Springs and the surrounding area and are looking forward to helping their community get the medical care they need. We’re looking forward to meeting our new neighbors, forming partnerships with other community partners such as the Dripping Springs Chamber of Commerce, and supporting health education efforts to ensure everyone is strong, happy, and healthy.

What services are offered by Ally Medical?

Ally Medical delivers a full range of emergency and trauma care for pediatric and adult patients 24/7 with no appointment necessary. We can treat everything from major to minor injuries and provide on-site testing and imaging services to ensure a quick and accurate diagnosis and start treatment as soon as possible. We’d love to help you at any of our locations. We now have 7 locations including our new Dripping Springs location in the greater Austin area, and 2 locations in the greater Houston area.

To see a full list of services and locations and learn more about our patient-first philosophy, visit allymedical.com

This segment is paid for by Ally Medical Emergency Room and is intended as an advertisement. Opinions expressed by the guest(s) on this program are solely those of the guest(s) and are not endorsed by this television station.