Ally Medical Focuses On Texas Trauma And LifeSaver Training During Motorcycle Safety Awareness Month

In honor of Motorcycle Safety Awareness Month, Penni “Gypsy” Fuller BSN, RN spoke with Studio 512 Co-Host Stephanie Gilbert about the problems motorcyclists face on the road.

Fuller, who works at Ally Medical Emergency Room in Round Rock, also rides a motorcycle and is an instructor at Texas Trauma and LifeSaver Training, LLC.

She shared Texas Motorcycle Statistics from DPS such as:

“Serious and fatal motorcycle crashes are more likely to occur in rural locations (longer EMS response times) rather than in urban areas. Between 2010 and 2017 in rural Texas, 8% of motorcycle crashes were fatal and 28% were suspected to have resulted in serious injury, compared to urban areas where 4% were fatal and 19% were suspected to be serious. Motorcyclists make up less than 3% of vehicles on the road but 14% of all accidents with injuries.”

What are things that you can do to prevent these types of injuries?

“The number one thing to do is look out for all vehicles, especially in a rural setting. The second is to be prepared to help,” Fuller said.

How can someone help in these situations, and what do training like the Bystander Assistant Programs cover?

Fuller’s Texas Trauma and LifeSaver Training classes follow P.A.C.T. The letters stand for:

Prevent further injury, including scene safety, PPE and visibility

Assess the situation (mechanism of injury to triage needs)

Contact EMS (know where you are and what EMS will ask)

Treat the injured

ABCSS: Airway, Breathing, Circulation (Bleeding), Shock, and Spinal Motion Restriction

