Ally Medical Emergency Room Offers In-House Laboratory Services

Pikul B. Patel, MD spoke with Studio 512 Co-Host Rosie Newberry about of Ally Medical Emergency Room’s in-house laboratory services and why they’re so important.

Available in-house lab testing includes:

Troponin (measures cardiac enzyme and when elevated can indicate a cardiac issue)- results in 20 minutes

Metabolic panels such as CMP, LFT, BMP (checks liver functions, kidney functions, blood glucose, potassium, etc.) — results in 20 minutes

CBC (checks for WBCs, RBCs, platelets) — results in 15 minutes

D-dimer (when elevated can indicate a blood clot) — results in 20 minutes

Urinalysis (check for infection, blood in urine, glucose in the urine) – results in 5 minutes • Sofia- flu, covid, RSV, Strep — results in 8 minutes (strep) and 20 minutes (rest)

Biofire — real-time PCR for Covid-19, respiratory panel (do you have a viral vs. bacterial infection), GI panel ( can detect salmonella, e-coli, and many other viruses, bacterias and parasites)

Coagulation/PT/INR (how fast your blood is clotting) — results within 5 minutes

STD testing at some facilities

Pregnancy tests by both urine and blood draws

A lot of domestic and international flights are requiring COVID-19 testing, do you provide that?

“Yes, we offer the rapid antigen test as well as the PCR.”

With four Austin-area locations to serve you, find the nearest Ally Medical Emergency Room at AllyMedical.com

Sponsored by Ally Medical Emergency Room. Opinions expressed by the guest(s) on this program are solely those of the guest(s) and are not endorsed by this television station.