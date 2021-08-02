Ally Medical Emergency Room Offers FDA-Authorized COVID-19 Antibody Cocktail, Regeneron

Dr. Jeremy Kenter of Ally Medical Emergency Room spoke with Studio 512 Co-Host Stephanie Gilbert about how Ally not only helps in emergencies, but how it can also help in the battle against COVID-19 as infections have been on the rise.

Ally Medical offers a Regeneron infusion. Dr. Kenter discussed what the medication is, how the infusion helps protect from serious side effects of COVID-19 and whether or not someone who has been vaccinated and tested positive should still get the infusion. Dr. Kenter also explained how long the infusion process takes and if there are any side effects from getting it.

Ally Medical Emergency Room has four locations in the Austin area. To learn more about Regeneron or any of the ER’s other services, go to AllyMedical.com.

