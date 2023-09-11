Our Best of ATX feature: It’s 22 pages and more than 130 winners as chosen by our editors and readers!

Highlights of the feature:

Lucky Dog Tarot

A lifelong dog mom and the founder of Good Party ATX, Sarah K. Wolf is used to combining her love for animals with do-good opportunities in the community. But when she showed up to a Yard Bar fundraising event dressed as a clairvoyant with canine-themed tarot cards in hand, she knew she was taking a risk. Thankfully, her commitment to learn the deck paid off: Wolf’s shtick was a hit, prompting her to launch Lucky Dog Tarot in 2021. “It’s lighthearted,” she says, “just like the nature of dogs.” All readings benefit local animal shelters and are done at parks, events, or pop-ups around town, but recently she stopped by the Austin Monthly office to meet my 14-year-old rescue, Samson, and give insight into his storied life.

Suitmaker Rick Soto, who is outfitting professional athletes like Emmanuel Acho and Bijan Robinson

Slow and steady wins the race is an apt motto for Rick Soto’s career. From crafting neckties starting in 2008 to now outfitting sports figures like Emmanuel Acho, Clint Dempsey, and Micah Parsons, the Austin designer has evolved into one of the country’s most sought-after suit makers. After creating apparel for Ohio State’s C.J. Stroud for both of his Heisman Award nomination ceremonies, Soto was entrusted to craft the perfect suit for the quarterback for the NFL Draft this past spring. Here’s a look at some of his custom elements.

Wellness trends: sound baths, salt caves, and ear seeding

While studying traditional Chinese medicine in school, Dr. Baraah Attal became intrigued by the practice of ear seeding. Akin to reflexology for your feet, the ritual centers on affixing small, strategically placed beads to the ear as tiny acupressure devices, which can aid anything from headaches to hormonal imbalances. Bonus: The founder uses shiny beads that look like jewelry, so it’s a fun way to add a little bling.

As relaxing as taking deep breaths on a reflective oceanside jaunt, this South Austin hideout features a room with two tons of Himalayan salt as well as pharmaceutical-grade salt that is ground and aerated during its soothing 45-minute sessions. Sign up for yoga classes, meditations and sound baths, or just kick back in a chair as you inhale the cleansing air, which is said to aid with allergies, asthma, and eczema.

Consider this the most restorative nap that you’ve ever taken. Using alchemy crystal, quartz singing bowls, and koshi chimes, Cynthia Bernard manifests the power of vibrational healing as guests lie down on mats to soak in the sonic goodness. The sound baths take place in serene locales around the city, including by the water at the Rowing Dock and among the blooms at Lady Bird Johnson Wildflower Center.

