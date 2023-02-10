Conscious Goods is known for its truly effective mosquito repellent, Don’t Bug Me Spray, anti-inflammatory Healing Waters bath bombs and small batch, organic healing balms and oils. KC McDaniel created Conscious Goods from the need for products for her own sons. As a single mother to three Texas gentlemen, she struggled to find truly natural treatments for her son’s eczema, so she went into her kitchen and created Mighty Calm Balm. A natural alternative to petroleum jelly, it is calming to the skin for many issues like scrapes, bug bites, healing dry winter skin and of course, for eczema breakouts.

She will have lots of special gift sets available featuring her Healing Waters bath bombs and beeswax candles. All beeswax is sourced from Austin area hives, supporting bees and agriculture in your community.

KC will have special valentines gift sets, plus their stress-relieving oils and balms in person on Saturday and Sunday this weekend, before Valentine’s.

Saturdays in February from 9 am- 1 pm at the Barton Creek Farmer’s Market and celebrating their 5th Anniversary on South Congress, Lemon Drop Children’s Shop is having a celebration party from 11 am – 3 pm this Sunday 2/12.

For the best Valentine’s Gifts that even the most persnickety person will love — go shop in person (see above) or online at ConsciousGoods.com and choose local pickup for pickup by Tuesday, 2/14.

Follow @TheRealConsciousGoods on Instagram.