All-Natural Dog Treats Available At P. Terry’s Burger Stand

For years, P. Terry’s has been known for providing free dog treats to its four-legged friends in the drive thru. Well, those treats just got better! Famous for their fresh, never-frozen, all-natural ingredients, P. Terry’s is stepping up its dog treat game to provide the same level of quality to its canine customers, thanks to its new partnership with Austin-based Barkin’ Creek Dog Kitchen & Bath.

“Barkin’ Creek is a great fit for us,” says Todd Coerver, P. Terry’s CEO. “We’re both Austin-born and based, with shared values around providing high-quality, all natural products to our patrons.”

The complimentary dog treats are available in all P. Terry’s drive thrus. Just stop by and order a burger and get a free dog treat. Just make sure your pup is in the car with you!

The dog biscuits will seasonally rotate between Barkin’ Creek’s delicious Peanut Butter Cookies, Pumpkin Molasses Cookies and Apple Crackers. Each cookie is made with recognizable, all-natural ingredients including oat or chickpea flour, honey or molasses, cinnamon or peanut butter, water and flaxseed.

For more information check out Barkin’ Creek’s website for more details. And give them a follow on ​Instagram​ @Barkin_Creek and Facebook​ @BarkinCreek.