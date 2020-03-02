All About Ideal Protein With Premier Family Physicians

Dr. Kevin Spencer and Dr. Allen Jarzombek of Premier Family Physicians joined us to discuss their medically developed weight loss program, Ideal Protein. Find out all about Ideal Protein and and how you can enroll below.

What is Ideal Protein?

Ideal Protein is a medically developed weight loss program that was developed 25 years ago by a doctor named Tran Tien who specialized in the treatment of obesity. Its multi-phase ketogenic method is to maintain muscle mass and promote fat loss through a high protein, low fat, low carb diet. It includes meals and snacks that can only be obtained through authorized clinics like ours.

Why is Ideal Protein different from other weight loss programs?

The major difference between Ideal Protein and other weight loss programs is the added accountability that comes from working directly with a personal weight loss coach in 1 on 1 sessions. The coach creates a meal plan that is optimal to your specific needs, helps provide you with healthier lifestyle education and after you meet you weight loss goals, they will continue to help you avoid gaining it back while still enjoying the foods you love.

What can people expect from this program and how can they enroll?

In addition to losing weight, people can expect improvement in their blood glucose, blood pressure, and cholesterol levels as well as increased energy. They will also gain a greater understanding of how to maintain a healthy weight. People can call our office or go online to pfpidealweightloss.com to request an initial weight loss assessment. We offer Ideal Protein at our Southwest Medical Village, Bee Cave, and Westlake offices.

Your Family. Our Team. Good Health. For more information or to book an appointment with Premier Family Physicians you can go to pfpdocs.com or give them a call at (512) 892-7076.

Sponsored by Premier Family Physicians. Opinions expressed by the guest(s) on this program are solely those of the guest(s) and are not endorsed by this television station.