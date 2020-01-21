All About Custom Cabinets With Kitchen FX

New Year new kitchen? If your cabinets are in need of a little facelift or even a full replacement listen up.. Jason Hemenway, General manager of Kitchen FX stopped by to help breakdown when and why a homeowner should consider new custom cabinets.

What’s the difference between custom and stock cabinets?

Stock cabinets are built based on 3” increments. 12”, 15” 18” and so on making it possible to build a sort of “one size fits all” line up of cabinetry.

The negative being the requirement, for often times, large fillers to make up the space where the 3” increment limitation prevents a perfect fit.

Custom cabinets are designed and tailored to fit the exact area size and style preferences of the customer with sacrificing usable space.

Should homeowners expect a different build quality between stock and custom cabinets beyond the ability to fit the room or space the cabinets are intended for?

Yes. One of the main factors that plays a role in the longevity of any cabinet is the type and thickness of material used to build the box itself.

Most stock cabinets are built using 1/2” thick melamine. Over time the thin 1/2” will warp and often begin to literally fall apart during normal use.

Our custom cabinets are all constructed using 3/4” material. With the vast majority of it being real wood, UV clear coated Birch with assembly.

When should a homeowner consider all new custom cabinets vs refinishing or refacing their cabinets.

There are a couple of scenarios that will lead me to making the suggestion for new cabinets when meeting with a client.

1- New countertops coupled with the desire to make a large quantity of changes to the existing style or layout of existing cabinetry.

2- Existing cabinetry is beginning to fail structurally causing a dangerous situation that can’t be easily resolved.

Let the father-son team at Kitchen FX use their expertise on your kitchen remodel! For more information on what they can do, go to KitchenFX.net, or give them a call at (512) 924-7764.

Sponsored by Kitchen FX. Opinions expressed by the guest(s) on this program are solely those of the guest(s) and are not endorsed by this television station.