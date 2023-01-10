Letty Lamont of Letty Woman Medical Aesthetics joined Steph and Rosie to talk all about collagen and their new “Collagen Club.”

Letty says, “This year is all about laying a good ‘foundation’ for your skin.” She will lead monthly conversations on collagen and how to build it and she wants to invite you to join the conversation. She also wants to help you make a skincare plan for 2023.

Letty is also holding a Filler event on Wednesday, January 18th with Girl Gang specials. For more information make sure to follow Letty on instagram @LettyWoman_SkinStudio