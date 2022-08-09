Austin has a pretty exciting event going on right now– an immersive cocktail adventure! Come along on a 90-minute topsy-turvy journey into the magical realm of Wonderland. Brought to you by the interactive team behind The Wizard’s Den, Beyond Cinema, and A.K Wregg.

We were joined by Mikaela Fleming to tell us more about this experience.

For those both curious and curiouser – this will be the tea party to end all tea parties.

Join us for a theatrical, alternate reality experience that will take you down the rabbit hole and through the looking glass! Across 90 minutes you will:

*Create two bespoke Wonderland cocktails (wine based spirits).

*Solve riddles and challenges just like Alice.

*Devour an “Eat Me” cookie.

*Paint the roses red.

*And much, much more!

Limited tickets available now!

*Disclaimer – No flamingos will be hurt during the course of this adventure*

You can also privately hire our unique venue for your group, corporate function, or unbirthday party.

To find out more about private bookings visit www.thealicecocktailexperience.com



PLEASE ENSURE YOU ARRIVE 10-15 MINS EARLY AND WAIT TO BE SEATED INSIDE WANDERLUST OR ON THE PATIO. THE CAST WILL CHECK YOU IN AND SEAT YOU AT SHOWTIME. LATE ARRIVALS MAY BE DENIED ENTRY.

Date: 15-Jul-2022 until 30-Sept-2022

Venue: Wanderlust Wine Co., 610 N Interstate Hwy 35, Austin, Texas, United States, 78701

