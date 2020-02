Ali Khan, The Cooking Channel’s ‘Cheap Eats’ and The Food Network’s ‘Best Thing I Ever Ate,’ joined us in the studio to talk about his new YouTube series ‘Ali vs The Dome,’ where he is challenged each week to eat a mystery meal. We cooked up a few of our favorite treats and had him be the judge!

You can follow Ali on Instagram with @alikhaneats or visit his blog at www.bangforyourburgerbuck.com