Alchemy Organic Juice Takes Us On A Beach Holiday With A DIY Immune Boosting Smoothie Recipe

Alchemy Juice is a local fresh juice delivery service owned and operated by Carly Shankman.

Carly shared a DIY immune boosting smoothie recipe that takes you on a beach holiday…

1 cup Alchemy Juice Liver Lover or Orange Juice
1/4 tsp turmeric powder (if not using Liver Lover juice)
1 small banana
1/2 cup frozen pineapple
1 inch piece of ginger
1 handful of spinach or greens (lettuce works great too!)
1/2 tsp greens powder

Makes 16 oz. It tastes like a beach holiday!

Here are the juices Carly offers for delivery:

All ingredients are 100% organic!
Sweet Greens: Celery, Cucumber, Dino Kale, Green Apple, Ginger, Lemon
Pure Greens: Celery, Cucumber, Dino Kale, Romaine, Parsley, Lemon, Ginger
Celery Juice: Celery
Immune Boost: Carrot, Celery, Beet, Beet Greens, Ginger, Turmeric, Lemon, Green Apple, Garlic
Liver Lover: Orange, Carrot, Turmeric, Black Pepper
Vanilla Nut Mylk: Cashews, Almonds, Dates, Vanilla, Cinnamon
Inner Glow Health Shot: Lemon, Green Apple, Orange, Ginger, Turmeric, Garlic

To order go to CarlyShankman.com/Juice

