Alchemy Organic Juice Takes Us On A Beach Holiday With A DIY Immune Boosting Smoothie Recipe

Alchemy Juice is a local fresh juice delivery service owned and operated by Carly Shankman.

Carly shared a DIY immune boosting smoothie recipe that takes you on a beach holiday…

1 cup Alchemy Juice Liver Lover or Orange Juice

1/4 tsp turmeric powder (if not using Liver Lover juice)

1 small banana

1/2 cup frozen pineapple

1 inch piece of ginger

1 handful of spinach or greens (lettuce works great too!)

1/2 tsp greens powder

Makes 16 oz. It tastes like a beach holiday!

Here are the juices Carly offers for delivery:

All ingredients are 100% organic!

Sweet Greens: Celery, Cucumber, Dino Kale, Green Apple, Ginger, Lemon

Pure Greens: Celery, Cucumber, Dino Kale, Romaine, Parsley, Lemon, Ginger

Celery Juice: Celery

Immune Boost: Carrot, Celery, Beet, Beet Greens, Ginger, Turmeric, Lemon, Green Apple, Garlic

Liver Lover: Orange, Carrot, Turmeric, Black Pepper

Vanilla Nut Mylk: Cashews, Almonds, Dates, Vanilla, Cinnamon

Inner Glow Health Shot: Lemon, Green Apple, Orange, Ginger, Turmeric, Garlic

To order go to CarlyShankman.com/Juice