aGLIFF is Austin’s oldest film festival and premiere LGBTQ+ film fest of the Southwest, celebrates the 35th annual festival, PRISM 35 taking place in-person August 24–28, 2022 in Austin, TX.

“After 2 years of pandemic and the difficulties that made for filmmakers, I thought we would see a lull in indie cinema but this year the program is as awesome as ever,” said aGLIFF Artistic Director Bears Rebecca Fonté. “Writers and Directors have found really surprising ways to make one location feel expansive. Documentaries that touch on AIDS feel strangely newly timely. I’m so grateful that for 35 years this festival has served as a place that filmmakers can come together and share their art and learn from each other and this year that feels more important than ever.”

Based in Austin, Texas — aGLIFF’s mission is to create positive and visible film programs relevant to the lives of LGBTQ+ identified people, to educate the community about LGBTQ+ issues, to produce and promote the best in LGBTQ+ community building events, and to support and partner with other organizations to enlighten the public.

PRISM, the 35th annual marquee LGBTQ+ film festival will take place in-person August 24-28, 2022, at the Galaxy Theatres. Most of the PRISM 35 content will become available online from August 29-September 5, 2022, for an additional fee.

Memberships give you priority access to both in-person and virtual screenings and events during PRISM 35, plus entry into the Queer Spectrum monthly screening series, and help support the year-round programming. Members have the capability to reserve tickets before the general on sale, priority seating to in person events, and additional perks. Click below and become a member today – it’s the most fun way to support aGLIFF and do your part to ensure LGBTQ+ stories continue to be told on film!