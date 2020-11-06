Agilon Health

It’s Medicare Open Enrollment Time from now until December 7 — and with COVID it is difficult to get information about Medicare to seniors. That’s why Premier Family Physicians has joined forces with several physician groups: Austin Regional Clinic, Adult Care of Austin, Capital Medical Clinic, P South Austin Medical Clinic and Family Health Center of Bastrop to offer a program for senior patients s called Connected Senior Care Advantage, a new approach to healthcare delivery. Patients have the flexibility to choose a health plan from one of the participating insurance companies and still have access to the quality care provided by their physician. These physician groups are offering all Austin seniors an online opportunity to learn about the differences in Medicare and Medicare Advantage and an introduction to Connected Senior Care Advantage on line @ www.connectedseniorcareadvantage.com. The webinar will include several sessions, including a physician panel entitled: “The Future of Medicare in a Changing World”; Medicare 101 sessions; insurance company and broker presentations; and inspirational comments from Austin 60 Strong Ambassadors, who have overcome health obstacles and other challenges and will offer encouraging words about living life to its fullest. To register: ConnectedSeniorCareAdvantage.com.

What is Medicare Open Enrollment?

Medicare Open Enrollment is available to Medicare-age patients now through December 7. It’s the one time of year that e patients can sign up for a Medicare plan or they can join or switch a plan. There is no shortage of complexity in selecting the right Medicare plan. Health plans need to be considered — taking into account senior’s health concerns and finances. Covid-19 has made if difficult for seniors to get information about their Medicare options. Decisions that used to be made “at the kitchen table” are now made through zoom calls since most Seniors won’t leave their homes for fear of exposure to the virus, now have to do their shopping for Medicare plans on line. Research shows in states with big COVID surges, like here in Texas, just 9% of Medicare recipients said they plan to meet with a broker in person this year, with two-thirds planning to seek advice on the phone or online.

Can you explain the difference in Medicare and Medicare Advantage?

Medicare includes Part A: hospital care; Part B medical care; and there is Part D, which is for drugs, which you have to pay for and there is other supplemental coverage that you have to pay for. Medicare Advantage, is an all in one alternative.. bundled with Part A, B and D. and these plans typically offer more thorough and streamlined care for patients, more benefits and lower out of pocket costs. In fact, there are a growing number of senior patients opting for Medicare Advantage.

Explain Connected Senior Care Advantage – your new approach for Medicare Patients – all that it offers and how it is different than Medicare Advantage.

With Connected Senior Care Advantage, Patients have the flexibility to choose a health plan from one of the participating insurance companies and still have access to the quality care provided by their physician. It puts the physician in the driver seat of a patient’s healthcare. Patients can learn more by going to the website: ConnectedSeniorCareAdvantage.com.

Sponsored by Agilon Health. Opinions expressed by the guest(s) on this program are solely those of the guest(s) and are not endorsed by this television station.