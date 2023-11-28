AGE of Central Texas provides education and support to people all along the spectrum of growing older, no matter where they are on that journey. Each year, AGE serves more than 3,000 older adults and caregivers through its primary interrelated programs. Chief Community Engagement Officer, Rob Faubion, spoke with Studio 512 about what’s new with AGE.

“Founded in 1986, AGE of Central Texas is a leading regional non-profit delivering services, education, and assistance supporting the area’s rapidly growing population of older adults and their caregivers. AGE’s services cultivate strength, compassion, and community. We offer adult day care, caregiver education and resources, early memory loss support, health equipment lending and peer-based computer classes for seniors.

“We are really excited about our new South Center campus in South Park Meadows. The new center will provide programming and support for older adults and family caregivers, including a state-of-the-art, non-residential adult day health center for older adults living with memory loss or dementia.”

Learn more about getting involved at AGEofCentralTX.org, or by calling (512) 451-4611.

