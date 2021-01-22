AG Rugby Returns for Exciting 2nd Season

Austin’s Major League Rugby team, AG Rugby, is excited to announce its official return to Bold Stadium at Circuit of The Americas. The 2021 season will run from March 20 through July 17. Rugby fans can enjoy the ultimate entertainment experience by purchasing a 2021 AG Rugby Membership. “Fans who come to an AG Rugby match can expect much more than a game,” said AG Rugby General Manager Michael Sheehan. “We are excited to kick off the 2021 season in March and give Austinites a full entertainment experience. Right now, we’re offering one of our best deals of the season, the Rugby Experience Package, which is the perfect ticket option for sports fans curious to find out what the spirit of rugby is all about.” The Rugby Experience Package grants guests free admission to the third match of the season on April 17 when they purchase the first two home matches on March 20 and April 3. The General Admission package is $20 and the Reserved North Stand Package is $40 and is ideal for new rugby fans looking to learn more about the game of rugby and what the AGs have to offer. AG RUGBY 2021 SEASON SCHEDULE: Saturday, March 20: Seattle Seawolves at BOLD Stadium Sunday, March 28: Los Angeles Giltinis at TBD Saturday, April 3: Houston Sabercats at BOLD Stadium Saturday, April 10: Dallas Jackals at TBD Saturday, April 17: ATL Rugby at BOLD Stadium Sunday, April 25: San Diego Legion at BOLD Stadium Saturday, May 1: BYE Sunday, May 9: Toronto Arrows at TBD Saturday, May 15: Utah Warriors at BOLD Stadium Saturday, May 22: Los Angeles Giltinis at BOLD Stadium Sunday, May 30: Old Glory DC at TBD Saturday, June 5: Houston Sabercats at TBD Saturday, June 12: Dallas Jackals at BOLD Stadium Sunday, June 20: San Diego Legion at TBD Thursday, June 24: Rugby United at BOLD Stadium Saturday, July 3: BYE Sunday, July 11: Seattle Seawolves at TBD Saturday, July 17: Utah Warriors at TBD Rugby fans can also enjoy the premier rugby experience by purchasing a 2021 AG Rugby Membership. The membership includes tickets to all eight home matches and includes the following: Prime north stand locations Close-up parking every match Designated entrance Exclusive members events (including post-match parties with both teams) Playoff ticket priority 10% team shop discount 2021 AG Rugby memberships are $120 for adults and $60 for youths 17 and under and are on sale now. To learn more about AG Rugby membership options, click here. For more information about AG Rugby and to view additional ticket options, please visit AGRugby.com.

