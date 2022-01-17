AG Rugby Player Marcel Brache Discusses Move To Austin As 2022 Season Starts February 5 At Bold Stadium

Both General Manager Michael Sheehan and AG Rugby Player Marcel Brache joined Studio 512 Co-Host Stephanie Gilbert to talk about AG Rugby’s upcoming 2022 season.

The 2022 season starts February 5 at Bold Stadium (located at Circuit of the Americas).

Tell us about AG Rugby.

“AG Rugby (also known as the Austin Gilgronis) is a professional rugby team playing as a member of Major League Rugby. Formed in 2020, the team currently plays at Bold Stadium at Circuit of The Americas. The 2022 season starts with a home match on Saturday, February 5.”

What can fans expect at an AG Rugby match?

“AG Rugby matches are always a good time, there is so much to see, do, and enjoy at our home matches. Really, it’s one big party. We encourage fans to come early to grab a bite to eat, listen to live music from the best local artists, and so much more. We have a saying here at AG Rugby: ‘If you love football, you’re going to love rugby.'”

What’s new this year?

“New this year is AG Rugby’s hype squad, the 512 Crew. They will be out there getting the team and the crowd hyped up for a great game of rugby. We’ll also have a new mascot that fans can take photos with. The Safeguard Global Club will all premiere during our first home match this season. It will offer rugby fans the best in hospitality, including personalized service, a rotating menu, premium giveaway merchandise, and more. Additionally, AG Rugby currently has its very own docuseries, ‘Inside the Scrum’ which is airing now. The Austin Gilgronis team allowed unfettered access to ‘Inside the Scrum’ as the team chased the elusive MLR Championship Shield. The six-part docuseries chronicles the 2021 season of Gilgronis. ‘Inside the Scrum’ will offer viewers and fans all-access including behind-the-scenes meetings and strategy sessions on and off the pitch.”

Learn more about AG Rugby’s upcoming 2022 season and get your tickets at AGRugby.com.

This segment is paid for by AG Rugby and is intended as an advertisement. Opinions expressed by the guest(s) on this program are solely those of the guest(s) and are not endorsed by this television station.