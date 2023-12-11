Style Smart Expert Anya Sarre joined Karen Levine, founder and CEO of Peach Skin Sheets to talk about what makes their products perfect for the holiday season.

Tell us more about Peach Skin Sheets?

“Peach Skin Sheets is shaking up the sheet world. We have added the best of the best with our free gift program is called Peach Skin Presents, so what we have is with the purchase of any sets, you get to mix and match these beautiful gifts that are $50 each normally. So the value is phenomenal. Peach Skin Sheets has always been about affordable luxury.

The first gift is our four-in-one vanity. We also have our peach power bank for your cell phone or your laptop for traveling over the holiday.”

Karen, what if I need to check my crazy red lipstick?

“This compact is phenomenal. It is an led, rechargeable compact, and is a wonderful size.”

What are some other options?

“We also have our quarter satin bonnet and it comes with this beautiful satin travel bag. And that’s another one of the free gifts.”

You’re telling me I can go to PeachSkinSheets.com right now and anything I purchase on the entire site, I get to pick a $50 free gift?

“Any set, so that’s sheet set duvet cover set, comforter set our pillowcase sets too. We also have new peachy mink faux fur robe. They are really indoor outdoor robes because they can double as a coat. It’s a jersey with soft lining. It’s fabulous. And they’re just so warm and cozy.

We are offering $35 off of these robes for Black Friday and also with our sheets. So not only do we have our gifts that our sheet says, comforters and duvet cover sets are also $35 with code STYLE SMART.”

You just have to go to peachskinsheets.com and start filling up your cart.

This segment is paid for by PeachSkinSheets and is intended as an advertisement. Opinions expressed by the guest(s) on this program are solely those of the guest(s) and are not endorsed by this television station.