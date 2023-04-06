We are back at the offices of DC Law with our good friend Dan Christensen to talk about the dangers of our unpredictable weather here in Austin. Driving can be dangerous in perfect conditions but bad weather increases the odds of an accident exponentially.

Christensen shared advice for drivers when weather conditions get bad:

Allow extra time to reach your destination

Slow down

Keep a safe distance from the vehicle in front of you

Make sure your vehicle is in good condition: good tires, working brakes, and good visibility

“Remember, it’s better to arrive late than not at all, so drive safely and take your time.”

He also discussed what steps should you take to protect yourself and stay safe if you’re involved in an accident, as well as when you should call a lawyer.

